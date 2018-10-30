Brett Young Took Notes From Thomas Rhett on Tour

Thomas Rhett just wrapped up his 2018 Life Changes Tour, with Brett Young serving as his opening act. As Young prepares to headline his own CMT on Tour: Here Tonight trek, the singer admits he took plenty of notes from Rhett, which he will apply to all of his future shows.

“Thomas is an incredible performer, all the way from set design down to his behavior on stage,” Young said. “And so, I 100% am studying him on stage. I think it takes a long time to know exactly who you are as a performer. You know what your comfort zone is, but who you are as a performer is a different thing, and so I’ve been studying that. But the other thing is, and I said this on the Lady Antebellum [You Look Good World Tour], too, I’ve been fortunate to be out with really good people.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And the thing that you notice when the headliner is a really good person, or in Lady A’s case, good people, is how that trickles down,” he continued. “How important that is for the whole camp and for the whole tour to run smoothly is the way that the headliners are treating everybody and running their camp. And that’s the same with Thomas.”

Young became a fan of not only Rhett, but also his wife, Lauren, and two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, while on the road.

“Thomas is a sweetheart,” Young stated. “His family is incredible and everybody that works with him and for him, they mirror that and it makes my life as an opener, as direct support, that much better knowing what to expect. If you know Thomas and who he is and what he stands for, you know you can expect that from everybody else and I think going into this tour at the end of the year and being the headliner on that tour, I’m aware now of that responsibility.”

Young will headline his own tour this fall, and then join Kelsea Ballerini on her Miss Me More Tour, which kicks off in April. He also just released his latest single, “Here Tonight,” which is from his upcoming Ticket to L.A. album.

“A lot of it reflects where I’m at in my life and how different that is from where I was when I wrote the first record,” Young told PopCulture.com of his sophomore record. “So there’s a lot more pep and energy and it’s a lot happier. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, so there’s some sad songs, but strangely even some of those kind have that quality where the lyric is sad and the songs feels happy.”

Find a list of all of Young’s upcoming shows at BrettYoungMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin