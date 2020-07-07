Brett Young was the latest musician to virtually stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #PlayAtHome series on Monday night, performing his touching new single, "Lady." The song is a sweet tribute to Young's wife, Taylor, and their daughter, Presley. Young performed the song on acoustic guitar, sitting in front of a microphone as another guitar player sat beside him and added harmonies.

"I hope you look just like your mama and love her like I do / You'll see close to perfect patience if you watch her every move," the song's chorus reads. "You can always run to daddy, you'll always be my baby / But look at her, baby girl, and you'll learn how to be a lady." Young wrote "Lady" with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite in July 2019, a few months before Presley was born. Producer Dan Huff gave him a finished version as a baby gift, and while he initially wasn't planning to release the personal song, he told PEOPLE that he realized that "maybe people need to hear this."

The 39-year-old began performing "Lady" on his The Chapters Tour earlier this year and admitted that the song is difficult for him to play live because of how meaningful it is to him. "It’s difficult to sing on stage," he said. "I have to almost go blank on purpose and not think about the words, because if I do, it’s hard to get through."

The song was released in May and the music video followed in June, and the family clip also stars Presley and Taylor as the trio enjoys a vacation somewhere sunny. "Lady' is easily one of the most special songs I’ve ever written," Young said in a statement when the song was released. "I always knew I would want to write songs for my children, but didn't realize the inspiration would come so quickly before my daughter was even born. It's a message to Presley about her mom and it became a pretty obvious choice for my first single in a new chapter of music. It's so meaningful to Taylor and I, and I hope it resonates in a similar way for anyone who listens."