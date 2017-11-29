Brett Eldredge Announces Dates for First Headlining Tour

Brett Eldredge has been in the music industry for several years, and the country star is finally headlining his own tour, announcing a set of dates for The Long Way tour on Wednesday.

“You all have been asking me for a long time when I am going to headline my first major tour,” Eldredge wrote on Twitter. “Well…HERE IT IS!!! Who’s coming!?”

The singer will be joined by Devin Dawson as well as Jillian Jaqueline on select dates. The tour kicks off on April 5 in Idaho, although Eldredge will also be on the road in early 2018 with Blake Shelton for the star’s Country Music Freaks Tour.

“I have been very fortunate to be on some massive tours in my career, but my first major solo headlining tour is something I have wanted to give to my fans for a long time!” Eldredge shared on his website. “I cannot wait!”

The 31-year-old’s most recent album, Brett Eldredge, was released in August and contains singles “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and “The Long Way.”

The announced dates read as follows. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 8 (except where noted) at 10 a.m. local time on Eldredge’s official website.

April 5 – Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House*

April 6 – Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center*

April 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre^

April 20 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room^

April 21 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater^

April 26 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino^

April 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre^

April 28 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

May 3 – Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theatre*^

May 4 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center^

May 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom^

*On sale December 15

^With Jillian Jaqueline

Photo Credit: Twitter / @bretteldredge