Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly Open the Store, Offer Free Delivery to the Elderly Due to Coronavirus

Both Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley are diong their part to help those in need, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was fortunately able to open their long-awaited venture, The Store earlier than expected, and are now helping to deliver groceries to the elderly in parts of Nashville who are not able to leave their homes.

“Well, The Store is open,” Paisley said in a video shared on social media. “But in light of how times have changed, we have decided to change how we do things a bit. We’re mobilizing a group of volunteers to deliver groceries, one week’s groceries, to elderly people that should not be out shopping in these times.”

Paisley went on to explain that the two neighborhoods they would be focusing on are Edgehill and Berry Hill, both suburbs of Nashville.

Paisley shared, along with his wife, on social media that The Store was able to open early, thanks to a tireless group of volunteers.

“It’s easy to feel lost right now. It turns out, our little charity endeavor [The Store] has fortuitous timing,” Paisley announced. “Due to the work of many dedicated volunteers, partners and donors, The Store has been able to open earlier than anticipated. We can now serve the needs of the community beyond the initial scope of our original mission. In conjunction with our referral partners, those affected by the recent tornadoes and coronavirus outbreak can receive aid for the road to recovery.

The Paisleys announced in 2018 that they were opening a grocery store, where all of the food would be free and easily accessible for those in need.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” Paisley previously explained. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

More information on The Store, including hours and how to help, can be found by visiting TheStore.org.

