Brad Paisley is celebrating the dreamers of Nashville with his newest song, releasing "City of Music" on Friday. Written by Paisley with Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, the upbeat song highlights a few of the thousands of people who move to Nashville to chase their musical dreams, including the "karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas" and a "second-string quarterback junior transfer," who's learning to play guitar.

The two eventually meet after the karaoke queen sells the quarterback a pair of cowboy boots, and they end up going on a date. "Tell the truth, play some chords / Pay your dues and praise the Lord," Paisley sings in the chorus. "Cadillacs, four by fours, it's the city of music / This ain't no Big Apple or La La Land, Harlan drank right where you stand / Tell the bouncer you're with the band / It's the city of music." Along with songwriter Harlan Howard, the song also tributes George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams and Maybelle Carter.

"I love this town. Hope you can tell," Paisley wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video of himself discussing the song, which he dedicated to "those who chase their dreams and find themselves here in this town." "Love it here," he said. "Hope you like the song." The song is part of Paisley's upcoming album, which has not yet been announced. In February, he released his single "Off Road," which will also likely appear on the project.

On July 4, Paisley will celebrate with Nashville when he headlines the city's annual 4th of July show, Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr. Pepper, which will also feature performances by Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooten, Priscilla Black and more. Four days later, Paisley will officially kick off his 2021 tour, where he will be joined by his friend Jimmie Allen and country newcomer Kameron Marlowe. Jordan Davis, who was scheduled to join Paisley on the road in 2020, will appear on select dates.

The tour will officially begin on July 8 in Jacksonville, Florida and will run through Oct. 9 in Irvine, California, including a date at the Allen County Fair in Lima, Ohio. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale at bradpaisley.com and a portion of sale will go to The Store, Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville.