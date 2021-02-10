Brad Paisley served up some new music this week, releasing his song "Off Road" on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Written by Paisley with Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman, "Off Road" is all about a woman who is living life on her own terms, moving to California from Tennessee to follow her dreams. Anchored by Paisley's signature guitar, the song is a mid-tempo boost of empowerment.

"She's a little off road / Gravel dust on her halo / I think you oughta know, if you want to ride along, just hang on," the chorus reads. "Where she's going ain't paved / She ain't looking for a highway / She ain't gonna stay in her lane / 'Cause she's a little off road." On Tuesday, Paisley announced the song's upcoming release with a video message to fans. "So I've been spending a bunch of time in the studio and I finally got some new music for you and it's gonna come out tomorrow," he said. "There's a song called 'Off Road' that's about every girl that won't stay in her lane, every girl that busts through roadblocks to get where she wants to go. You know who you are, I hope you love it."

His wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, praised the song in the comments, writing, "It’s SO GOOD!!" "Off Road" is Paisley's first release since his April single "No I in Beer," which received some new lyrics in response to the pandemic as well as a music video that feature Paisley and his fans on Zoom calls. The 48-year-old is also featured on Jimmie Allen's current single "Freedom Was a Highway," which appears on Allen's EP Bettie James.

Paisley is currently planning to be on the road at some point this year, as his website currently has show dates listed for August, September and November. Along with "Off Road," the West Virginia native released another new song of a sort this week, debuting his Singles Awareness Day anthem for Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We need this, because I'm sick of this being just for people that are in love," he told the host. "Valentine's Day, it's a letdown."

Writing the song on the spot, Paisley sang, "Are you tired of sitting on your couch eating Pringles? / It's been a while since your heart had a tingle / Don't be upset this Valentine's Day you're single / Just watch the Opry's 95th on NBC." The last line was a plug for the upcoming television special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, which Paisley is co-hosting with Blake Shelton. The special will air on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.