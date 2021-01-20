Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton Hosting Grand Ole Opry Television Special

✖

The Grand Ole Opry celebrates its 95th birthday next month, and the famed institution is marking the occasion with a television special hosted by two of country music's biggest stars. Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will helm Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, a two-hour special that will air Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will honor "the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home" by bringing together artists from multiple generations "who share a passion and reverence for the Opry."

"With country music stars not only performing their biggest hits but also covering classics from some of the Opry's most famous members, it will be an unforgettable night of music," a press release shares. In addition to performances, the Opry will open its archives to share interviews, performances and appearances by country artists in all stages of their careers.

That same week, Paisley will celebrate 20 years as a Grand Ole Opry member, and Shelton marked his 10th year as a member in October. During a recent appearance on Luke Bryan's Apple Music Country radio show, Party Barn Radio, Shelton reflected on 20 years in the music business, telling his friend that he still can't believe he's been an artist for so many years.

"This year is my 20th year, Luke. Buddy, to be serious with you for a minute, every time there's a moment that something happens, whether it's radio hit, or an award nomination, or something like that," he said. "And I'll see some of the talking about it on the internet or social media, and I'm getting to the point now, age-wise, I guess. And as long as I've had this career that they'll start throwing up some statistical things, you know what I mean? When they talk about me. Because it does go back so far, you know? And it's only when I read... When I think about it to myself it doesn't seem like it's been that long. But when you read somebody saying, 'If you go back to 2001, that's when 'Austin' first came out.' And when I read that stuff, it's like I'm reading something about somebody else. How can it be going on that long? It's crazy to me."