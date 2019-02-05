Brad Paisley Announces World Tour With Chris Lane, Riley Green

Brad Paisley is heading back out on the road! The West Virginia native announces he will embark on his World Tour on May 3. The tour will play in the United States and Europe, with Lane joining Paisley for the overseas stops as well.

Paisley’s last album, Love and War, was released in 2017. His current single, “Bucked Off,” which is in the Top 30 and climbing, is from his next record, which will likely be released later this year. The song was inspired by the rodeo songs he grew up listening to as a teenager

“I learned how to do this during our golden age, which was the ’90s and late ’80s,” Paisley told Taste of Country. “I was a kid hearing these people on the radio, from George Strait and Garth [Brooks] and guys like that.”

Paisley especially noted Strait, and ability to ride – a talent Paisley doesn’t possess.

“To me that’s like how you do it,” Paisley acknowledged. “That’s the perfect career — class and grace and I see him just taking that hat off and riding around the Houston Rodeo one time before he goes.”

“That’s just his graceful exit and who he was and who he is,” he continued. “And I’m like ‘Yeah, that wouldn’t be me. I’m the one who ends up landing in the dirt.’”

See a complete list of dates for his World Tour below. Ticket and venue information can be found at BradPaisley.com.

Brad Paisley World Tour Dates:

5/30 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

5/31 – Phoeniz, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/1 – San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/6 – Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

6/7 – Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

6/13 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

6/14 – Missoula, MT, Big Sky Brewery

6/15 – Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

6/27 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

6/28 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/19 – Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/20 – Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/21 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/26 – Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/27 – Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/2 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

8/3 – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/9 – Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/10 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/15 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

8/16 – Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

8/17 – West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/22 – Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

8/23 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/24 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/29 – Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

8/30 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/31 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

10/4 – Oslo, Norway, Oslo Spektrum

10/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

10/6 – Stockholm, Sweden, Hovet

10/9 – Berlin, Germany, Tempodrom

10/11 – Tilburg, Netherlands, 013 Poppodium

10/12 – London, England, The O2 Arena

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward