Brad Paisley's 2020 Elf on the Shelf Displays Are a Must-See

Brad Paisley is known for his comedic chops, whether he's hosting his own television special or making his fans laugh on Instagram. This year, his social media prowess was on full display, culminating in a tradition for many parents, Elf on the Shelf. During the month of December, Paisley has been letting his creativity run wild with the annual displays, setting up his family's Scout Elf in a number of epic scenes. Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley share two sons, 13-year-old William Huckleberry and 11-year-old Jasper Warren, who no doubt appreciate their dad's creativity when it comes to the family tradition, which got very cinematic in 2020. Keep scrolling to see what the the singer has come up with so far this year.

Paisley's first post in his 2020 series featured his family's elf hiding amid bottles of alcohol. "Well well well... Look who's back in town," the West Virginia native captioned the clip, which was set to Alan Jackson's "Please Daddy (Don't Get Drunk This Christmas)." "Here we go....," commented Williams-Paisley. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

The next placement was inspired by Hank Williams Jr.'s "A Country Boy Can Survive," which served as the soundtrack to a video of the elf hiding in a nature scene that featured a tree branch, pinecones and gold reindeer. "A miniature sleigh, and eight tasty reindeer," Paisley wrote. "A country elf can survive." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

For Day 3, Paisley called on The Avengers, casting his elf as Iron Man and hanging him from a rope to give the appearance of flying. Other action figures of additional superheroes were nearby, including other Marvel characters as well as several DC Comics heroes. "Avengers...Elfsemble," the singer captioned the setup. "Move over Iron Man. Meet ...Iron Elf. And friends." His wife aptly commented, "This is surprisingly creepy for a fun Christmas display...." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

A different movie universe was on display in Paisley's next creation, which focused on Star Wars. "May the Christmas force be with you...," he captioned a video of his elf with a lightsaber in hand ready for battle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)

The superheroes returned for Day 5, navigating a minefield of cotton in a dramatically staged snowball fight that Paisley set to Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire." "Snowball fight!" he exclaimed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley)