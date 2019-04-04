Bobby Bones: Sharna Burgess Reveals Disney Throwback With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner

Sharna Burgess just got nostalgic in an Instagram Story to her Dancing With the Stars partner, Bobby Bones, on his 38th birthday this week. But that’s not the only time Burgess, who together with Burgess took home the Season 27 Mirrorball Trophy, has paid tribute to Bones. Earlier this week, Burgess also shared a throwback photo of the two, admitting she missed the time they spent together.

“Apparently it’s #internationalmermaidday soooo.. here’s me and Prince Eric,” Burgess wrote on Instagram. Miss you @mrbobbybones.”

Burgess also included a second photo of the couple, out on the dance floor during one of their many routines.

Burgess shared several memories of Bones on her Instagram Story, recalling some of the highs, and lows, the couple experienced since they first met in the fall of 2018. The couple fueled plenty of rumors while on Dancing With the Stars that romance was brewing between them, a fact they never entirely disputed.

“Listen, you’re gonna ask if we’re together. We’re together every day working hard… for hours,” Bones said in a video for The Bobby Bones Show. “And I think for me, the greatest part of it is we work together and she is my teacher and I feel like a toddler and a kindergartner. Because I’m learning a lot — I’m learning two plus two. Sometimes we get into the multiplication tables,” he continued.

“But then we get to spend some time afterwards where we get to be humans,” he added. “And I’ve really found someone that I think is just awesome. So that’s where we are right now, just working … We have the same goal and we hope that at the end of this we’re holding the mirror ball, man.”

Their dream came true, albeit not without some criticism of their Dancing With the Stars win.

“DWTS, watched for years, but no matter who you recruit for next season, this household won’t be watching,” one Twitter user wrote, complaining that the other two teams, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe, and Zombies actor Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson both earned 30/30. “There should be safeguards in place to make sure the BEST dancers win. Like Bobby Bones, but this is a joke and a stain on a show that once had credibility. No more.”

Following Bones’ and Burgess’ historic win, Dancing With the Stars announced it would not return in the spring, but was included in the ABC fall lineup.

Photo Credit: David Livingston / Contributor, Getty