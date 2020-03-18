Blake Shelton Vows to Grow Mullet Back as a ‘Symbol of Hope’ During Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is no laughing matter, but Blake Shelton is finding humor in the midst of it all. The singer just announced on social media that he would grow out his infamous mullet, while he is quarantined with his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 17, 2020

“I have an announcement,” Shelton tweeted. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further [Gwen Stefani] and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh–– like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

This isn’t the first time Shelton has threatened to bring back the ’90s inspired hairstyle. He previously joked about it to CBS’ Gayle King (via PEOPLE), vowing he could single-handedly bring back the iconic ‘do.

“It’s coming back,” Shelton promised. “There’s kids that are wearing mullets now. And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumping in on a trend like that.”

Even Stefani seemed to be on board with the idea, going so far as offering to help him recreate the look.

“I’ve actually offered to go get him some extensions,” Stefani said. “We could totally match the color easily. I’ll do it for you.”

Shelton might emerge from his extended tour break with new hair, but he’d rather be performing. Shelton was forced to postpone the last five dates on his Friends and Heroes Tour, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread across the country.

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons –– chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being –– we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” Shelton shared last week. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

