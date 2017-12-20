Blake Shelton Shows Off ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title at Season Finale of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has once again brought home another champion on The Voice! The “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer’s teammate, Chloe Kohanski, was crowned the winner of Season 13 during last night’s (Dec. 18) finale, beating out her fellow teammate Red Marlow, along with Adam Levine’s team member, Addison Agen, and Brooke Simpson, from Team Miley Cyrus.

But whether Shelton won or lost in the season finale, he started the evening off on a high note, wearing a jacket with the words “Sexiest Man Alive,” in honor of the title he was given by People earlier this year, emblazoned on the back, and “SMA” on his front left shirt pocket.

Shelton made sure to turn around so the audience, and his fellow judges, could see the title — which was exactly the point.

It’s been a sexy year for @blakeshelton and he wants the world to know at the #VoiceFinale. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SEnNqJNkYT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a–,” Shelton told People about boasting about his new title to Levine, who was the 2013 Sexiest Man Alive. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Shelton and Levine have enjoyed a long sibling-like rivalry, bickering back and forth ever since the show began in 2011. But it looks like, at least for this year, Shelton has the final word.

“I don’t know that Adam’s really on the radar anymore,” Shelton joked with USA Today about Levine’s chances of winning on The Voice. “I mean, look, I’m a Troy Aikman fan, but he’s not going to win any more Super Bowls. He’s out of the game. That’s where I put Adam now.”

No word yet if Shelton will continue to wear the jacket in the New Year. The Oklahoma native will return to The Voice for the 14th season in 2018, once again sharing a judge’s seat with Levine, along with Alicia Keys (who served as a judge for Seasons 11 and 12) and Kelly Clarkson, who will make her judging debut. Shelton will also headline his own Country Music Freaks Tour, with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce serving as his opening acts.