Blake Shelton Teases ‘Something Special’ He’s ‘Cooking up’ for ‘The Voice’

The Voice is currently in the midst of its 16th season, and it seems coach Blake Shelton is preparing to bring something special to the NBC competition show.

On Monday, Shelton used Twitter to let his followers know in a video that he has “something special” up his sleeve in partnership with Mastercard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey y’all, I’m cookin’ up something special with Mastercard and it’s coming soon to The Voice,” Shelton told fans in the clip.

I’ve got something special up my sleeve. Y’all are going to love the surprise that I’ve been cooking up with @Mastercard. 👏 In partnership with #Mastercard. pic.twitter.com/lUFRY0sC0j — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 6, 2019

It’s currently unclear whether Shelton’s use of the word “cookin’” is a reference to actual food, which seems odd if he’s bringing whatever he’s literally cooking to The Voice, a show about singing and not eating. Is he giving all of the contestants Mastercards? Is he paying off their student loans? Or is he just going to perform?

Whatever Shelton’s Mastercard-assisted surprise is, fans will just have to wait and see, though the Oklahoma native did not give any indication of when, exactly, viewers will see what he’s been cooking.

While said surprise is likely not an engagement to girlfriend Gwen Stefani, that is something fans would definitely love, though should a theoretical engagement happen it probably wouldn’t be on The Voice.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton revealed how Stefani reacted to the idea that she be the one to propose to him.

“She goes, ‘You know this is not how this is gonna work,’” Shelton recalled.

The idea of Stefani proposing was publicly brought up by Ellen DeGeneres on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where Shelton was a guest. DeGeneres gifted the singer with a clock to remind him that time was ticking on an engagement, telling him, “So, Mother’s Day is coming up and I have something for you to give to her.”

“So you’re saying …there’s a chance she’s going to ask me to marry her? You’re saying with this clock,” Shelton said after taking the gift. “You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?”

“Now that she knows that you’re waiting for her to ask, now that she’s sees this, she’ll ask you,” DeGeneres cracked in response. “I’ll call her tonight.”

Shelton told ET that he isn’t sure where he and Stefani will display the gift, but that the No Doubt singer “loves it.”

“She loves Ellen, any gift from Ellen,” he said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tara Ziemba