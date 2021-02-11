Blake Shelton Takes Parenting Gwen Stefani's Sons 'Very Serious'

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for over five years, and in that time, Shelton has become close with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. Shelton and Stefani are currently planning their wedding, which means Shelton will officially be a stepfather to the three boys, and he told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather. that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have become an integral part of his life.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it," Shelton said. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now." The Oklahoma native added that his relationship with his own stepfather is a blueprint he'd like to follow. "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," he shared. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

Shelton and Stefani are currently planning their upcoming wedding, which Shelton has said could potentially take place later this year. "Hopefully sometime this coming year we can find a window when it feels like we can start coming out and mingling as people again, you know?" he told K92.3’s Obie and Ashley in December. "And get this wedding planned." He added, "For now, we don’t even have it planned when or anything because we’re just like anybody else in the world. We have no clue what’s coming, but hopefully it’s getting better."

Stefani has said that she wants to wait to get married until her entire family can safely attend the celebration. "I would say I just want my parents there at this point. Like, my parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation," she said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "Like I would rather not have the masks and that kind of thing. And even when you cut it down to just family, it’s still too many people for COVID so we’re sort of like, just going to see what happens in the next few months."