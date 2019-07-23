Blake Shelton Shows off Home-Grown Crop Raised in ‘God’s Country’

Blake Shelton might be a famous superstar who stars on The Voice and sings in front of sold-out stadium crowds with Garth Brooks, but he’s also proud to work on his ranch. The Oklahoma native just showed off his latest crop, home-grown corn, while alluding to his latest single.

“Home grown… Straight outta God’s Country,” Shelton posted, using the hashtag #cornography.

Shelton’s favorite place to be is on his farm, which is where he spends most of his time when he isn’t in Los Angeles, where his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani lives and The Voice is filmed.

“My perfect day in Oklahoma is when I’m on my ranch and I never go out of the gates,” Shelton told Cowboys & Indians magazine. “I just stay on my property, and I don’t even need to get in my truck and go anywhere. I love to spend the day on the tractor or the four-wheeler, and hunt or fish. If I’m not leaving, that’s the best kind of day for me.”

Of course, if it’s his ideal day, Stefani would be there as well.

“Gwen would be cooking for everyone,” Shelton said. “But I eat terribly. I have to figure out how to get better. I’ll usually sit down at dinner time, and Gwen will make this big dinner, like she’ll make a piece of salmon and a salad for us. And then there are her three little boys [Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo] there, and so there’s macaroni and cheese and all those other things for them.

“I’ll look at her plate and she’ll have the salmon and salad, and I’ll look at my plate and it’s all the s— she made for the boys: chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, those little pretzel bread rolls,” he continues. “I’ve got to get better at that one of these days.”

It was Shelton’s love of his Oklahoma ranch that made him fall in love with “God’s Country.”

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that was sent to me by [producer] Scott Hendricks,” Shelton said of the song. “I was actually here in Oklahoma, on the ranch, and I’ll never forget it. I was actually running a skid steer, and they sent it to me. I was shocked. I had to stop and just listen to this song, because the song was talking to me about a place that I was in at that moment, which was a place in the middle of nowhere that meant something to me that probably nobody else could ever understand, what that is and what it is inside of me and what my connection is to the land.

“At that moment, I realized, ‘I’ve gotta record this song,’” he added. “And I think I even decided before I even recorded it, ‘This has got to be the song that I put out next.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin