Blake Shelton Releases New Version of ‘Hell Right’ Video

There’s a new version of Blake Shelton‘s “Hell Right” video! A new Motion Graphic Series version of the video has just been released, showing a new, animated side of the partying video.

“Hell Right” is on Shelton’s just released Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, and resonated with him as much as “God’s Country did the first time he heard it.

“It’s rooted from the same place that ‘God’s Country’ is and I love that about it,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “It’s not coming from chasing any sound. It’s what feels right to me right now. I think ‘Hell Right’ is going to take what we started with ‘God’s Country’ and take it to the next level.”

Shelton knew as soon as he heard “Hell Right” that he wanted his good friend to sing with him on the track.

“I wanted him on this record because I knew there was a story to this song, but there was also a personality to the story that he could help amplify and take it to the next level,” Shelton said. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years. He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

Shelton will have plenty of chances to sing “Hell Right’ with Adkins when Adkins serves as one of the opening acts on Shelton’s upcoming Friends and Heroes Tour, which kicks off in February. Before that takes place, Shelton will head to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where he is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country,” and will also perform “Nobody But You” during the live broadcast, with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“Nobody but you, [Gwen Stefani], that I’d want to share this year’s [Grammy] stage with!” Shelton said on social media when announcing their duet. “Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!”

Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour also includes John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Lauren Alaina. The tour kicks off on Feb. 13 in Portland, Oregon. Find dates and venue information at BlakeShelton.com.

