Blake Shelton Has Marriage on the Mind in New Video Featuring Gwen Stefani’s Kids

If Blake Shelton‘s new song “I’ll Name the Dogs” doesn’t prove he’s head over heels for Gwen Stefani, nothing will.

It’s clear from the country music superstar’s new song, which dropped on Friday, that Shelton is seeing love and life through rose-colored glasses these days. “I’ll Name the Dogs” paints a romantic picture of getting married, settling into domestic life and having a few kids — which Shelton fans will no doubt speculate that he’s set on marrying Stefani.

Lyrics like “You plant the flowers, I’ll plant the kisses” and “Sing you a song out there with the crickets and the frogs / You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs,” abound in the chorus of the catchy single.

The fact that Stefani’s two oldest children, Kingston and Zuma, appear briefly in the video (around the one-minute mark) further cement the idea that Shelton is thinking about marriage with his fellow judge from The Voice.

In the video, Shelton plays a wedding singer who sings as the wedding party prepares for the ceremony. At the end of the video, we’re surprised by the fact than the bride and groom are an elderly couple, perhaps another allusion toward the fact that although Shelton and Stefani’s love isn’t exactly young, it’s just as strong as any other couple’s.

“I’ll Name the Dogs” is the first single released from Shelton’s upcoming album, of which details have been few and far between.

