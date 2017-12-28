Blake Shelton Named Most Played Artist on Country Radio in 2017

Blake Shelton has been named the most played artist on country radio for 2017, Rolling Stone reports, continuing another successful year for the country star.

Shelton is the year’s most-played male and overall artist, according to lists tallied by Mediabase, which measures nationwide radio airplay on stations. The honor likely stems from the singer’s two hits this year, “A Guy With a Girl” and “Every Time I Hear That Song,” both of which sat at Number One for multiple weeks.

This year, Shelton released his eleventh studio album, Texoma Shore, coached singer Chloe Kohanski to a win on The Voice, released a duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani on her Christmas album and headlining his Doin’ It to Country Songs Tour.

The star is followed by Thomas Rhett and Brett Young in both the Top Overall Artists and Top Male Artists category. Luke Combs was named 2017’s top new artist and Florida Georgia Line earned top duo or group honors for the fifth year in a row.

On the women’s side, Maren Morris was named Top Female Artist, thanks to her hits “’80s Mercedes,” “I Could Use a Love Song” and her duet with Thomas Rhett, “Craving You.”

See the rest of this year’s top artists on country radio below:

Top Overall Artists

1. Blake Shelton

2. Thomas Rhett

3. Brett Young

4. Jason Aldean

5. Florida Georgia Line

Top Male Artists

1. Blake Shelton

2. Thomas Rhett

3. Brett Young

4. Jason Aldean

5. Jon Pardi

Top Female Artists

1. Maren Morris

2. Kelsea Ballerini

3. Lauren Alaina

4. Carrie Underwood

5. Carly Pearce

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com