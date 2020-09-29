Blake Shelton Says 'Happy Anywhere' Music Video Is 'Maybe' His 'Favorite' He's Done

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani released the music video for their duet "Happy Anywhere" in July, letting fans into their quarantine in Oklahoma with the clip, which was comprised of several home videos along with professional footage. The professional footage was actually shot by Stefani's brother Todd, with a camera Shelton has "no business owning."

"Gwen's brother [Todd] was in quarantine with us too in Oklahoma and, I don't know why, over the years I've kinda become a video camera geek, even though I don't even know how to work these things," Shelton told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. "I've got a few cameras that I have no business owning, let's just be honest. But Todd's really good at that stuff."

Along with professionally-shot setups of Shelton and Stefani singing the song, the video also contains home footage that, according to Shelton, was selected from five years' worth of videos on Stefani's phone. The final product is one of Shelton's favorite music videos he's ever released.

"We decided we were going to release another single, even though we weren't touring or anything, and of course you need to have a video out," he said. "Gwen has these fives years worth of home videos on her phone, so Todd got the camera out and we shot a few setups of us singing the song, and he edited that thing and then put the video together, and it ends up being maybe my favorite video I've ever had. It's just so honest and real, you know?"

Shelton and Stefani began dating five years ago in 2015, and Shelton recently gushed about his girlfriend in an interview with PEOPLE. "An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," he said. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day.

The couple spent the first several months of quarantine together at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch with Stefani's three sons and other family members, and Shelton shared that "the simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time" was "a real gift."

"We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family," he said.