Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Share Inspiration for ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are sharing the inspiration for the video of their holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The couple, who both star in the clip, co-wrote the song, which first made an appearance on the charts last year.

“Last year, Gwen released the very successful You Make It Feel Like Christmas album, and also released a single called ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas,’ which she was sweet enough to ask me to sing on,” Shelton said.

“Well that’s a little cheating, because you actually sent me half the song you had written,” Stefani interjected. “So you sang on it and you wrote it.”

“Please don’t yell at me on TV,” Shelton quipped. “It’s Christmas, for God’s sake.”

The video features Shelton and Stefani all decked out in fancy clothes while singing the song, backed by a band of children wearing red suits.

“We really just kind of got inspired by a movie we saw on TV called Pal Joey, which is an old ’50s film,” Stefani explained. “I was like, ‘Woah, we have to do that. That feels so Christmas-y, it feels like the song.’ We just wanted to make something that felt warm, fuzzy and Christmas-y.”

The video for the song might be the only gift they give each other this year, since Stefani revealed the couple struggle to find presents for each other.

“He has everything,” Stefani lamented on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I feel like we were both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.’”

The couple, who began dating in 2015, have been plagued by marriage rumors since shortly after they went public with their romance. Although both say they plan on staying together forever — and Shelton enjoys spending time with Stefani’s three boys from her first marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale — the two have yet to tie the knot, in spite of a recent rumor. Still, according to Shelton, there could be a wedding in their future.

“Of course I would,” Shelton, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, said on Sunday TODAY. “My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life. I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

“Every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” Shelton added. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Kravitz – 2018 ACMA