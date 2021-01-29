Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani: The Couple's Cutest Photos Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for over five years and are currently planning their wedding after announcing their engagement in October. Throughout their relationship, Shelton has shared just a few snaps of the duo together, while Stefani has been more generous when it comes to the couple's selfies, much to the delight of fans. Whether they're filming The Voice, attending an awards show, or just hanging out at home, the two stars are always happy to be with each other. Keep scrolling for some of their cutest photos together.

Shelton and Stefani's first Instagram photo together as a couple appeared on Stefani's page in May 2016 and saw Shelton giving her a kiss on the head as they stood in front of a tree that had their initials carved into it. Stefani used her caption to promote the pair's performance of their duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on The Voice that night.

Stefani captioned this 2016 black-and-white snap of Shelton leaning his head on her shoulder with a simple "Gx."

Shelton and Stefani have attended a number of awards shows together throughout their relationship, and Stefani celebrated Shelton's Top Country Artist win at the 2017 Billboard music awards with this snap, calling Shelton #proud, #deserving and #myfavorite in her caption.

Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, made an appearance in this 2017 snap featuring a calm Stefani capturing a moment of fun between Shelton and Apollo, which she captioned "#summer2017. love u guys gx."

Stefani captioned this December 2018 snap on The Voice lot in Los Angeles with "#youmakeitfeellikechristmas," the title of her and Shelton's holiday duet.

In 2018, Stefani shared this series of photos of herself and Shelton sharing a kiss backstage in her dressing room during her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl.

In April 2019, Stefani posted a photo of the couple sharing a goofy moment together on a private plane along with two more selfies, which she captioned it with the hashtag, "Thank you God" for Blake Shelton] gx."

The couple was captured sharing a lighthearted moment together in 2019, beaming smiles at each other in what appears to be some sort of dressing room or backstage area. "#ticktock #timeflies [Blake Shelton] #bestie," Stefani wrote.

Stefani celebrated Shelton's birthday in June with this sweet selfie that saw her planting a kiss on the singer's cheek. "happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend gx #luckyme #june18th," she wrote.

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement with matching photos of themselves kissing in what appears to be a chapel, Stefani holding up her left hand to show off her new ring. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote, while Stefani went with a simple "Yes please!"

During filming on the latest season of The Voice, Stefani snapped this sweet selfie of herself and Shelton on set, joking in her caption that she was "trying to beat the king of the @nbcthevoice this season!!"