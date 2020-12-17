Gwen Stefani may have grown up a city girl, but after five years with Blake Shelton, she's ready to fully embrace the country lifestyle, judging by this hilarious new clip from The Voice that aired as part of the show's season finale this week. The two-minute video visits Shelton and Stefani at a setup presumably designed to resemble Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where the couple has spent a large amount of time this year. The clip opens with Stefani, dressed in a Western-inspired shirt, boots and a cowboy hat, fixing a horseshoe, as Shelton walks over to comment on the colorful decorations in a white horse named Blanco's mane.

In the next scene, she happened upon Shelton attempting to figure out why his truck won't start, fixing the problem with a bump of her hip. After her fiancé later showed off a fish he caught at the lake that morning, Stefani one-upped him with a much larger catch. "Can you believe that?" she asked. "It's gorgeous." Next on the list of activities for the couple was wood carving, where Stefani again bested Shelton with an intricate owl figurine, which she made with a nail file. "You whittled that with a nail file?" an incredulous Shelton exclaimed. "Okay, you know what? I just think we need to take a break from the whole country living lifestyle thing. I don't think you're getting the hang of it."

"Let's go make some dinner," he suggested, getting up to go in the house as Stefani happily agreed and began clanging a triangle and shouting, "Come and get it!"

"Being with Blake and doing country music has just really changed my life, and I feel like it has brought us closer together….," she said while speaking to the camera during the clip. "I think what I love most about country is the lifestyle. You know, it’s outdoors-y, and it’s just really fun... I mean, honestly, I never want to go back to city life."

Shelton, Stefani and several other members of their family, including Stefani's three sons, quarantined at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch for several months when the pandemic began and have since returned for multiple stays, including an October visit where Shelton proposed.

"I walked in and my son was sitting by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a firestarter?'" Stefani told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So I opened the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ahh! What? Are you serious?' So everybody came running around because I guess they heard us screaming or whatever, and crying... It was a pretty magical moment."