Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Bonded Over Hallmark Movies

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani began dating in the fall of 2015, likely around the time the Hallmark Channel began airing its holiday movies for the season. During a recent live Q&A with fans on Hallmark Channel’s Facebook page, Stefani opened up about her affinity for the made-for-television movies, sharing that they were one of the first things she and Shelton watched as a couple.

"This is something that people don’t know about me and Blake," she said, responding to a fan who asked whether she watches any of the networks Countdown to Christmas movies. "Ok, Let’s get real. Yes, we do, It’s actually one of the first things that we bonded on, is watching Hallmark Christmas movies, There’s just something about these movies that gets you so so sucked in to these stories and we started watching them last week actually. We were doing our holiday Thanksgiving turkey and watching the movies and they roll one after another and just when you think oh I get a break. you’re sucked into the next one."

As it turns out, Shelton is such a fan that he has actually executive produced multiple Hallmark Channel holiday films with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford.

"Also, Blake’s mom, she has some movies that she did, some Hallmark movies," Stefani told viewers. "They’re Christmas movies and Blake actually produced them. Let me see, I can’t remember all the names but Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas, that is her Christmas movie, Blake’s mom has a Christmas movie on Hallmark, she has three of them, so check those out, very proud of that to be apart of that, my new mother-in-law to be."

Shelton and Shackleford teamed up for three films, a venture that began after Shackleford co-wrote a novel based on her son's song "Time for Me to Come Home," which he wrote for his 2012 holiday album Cheers, It's Christmas. The book was turned into a Hallmark Channel movie, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, which has since been followed by two sequels, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, the latter of which premiered on Dec. 5.

This year, Stefani is also involved with the network with her song "Here This Christmas," which served as the theme song to Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas.