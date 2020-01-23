Blake Shelton on Being Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive: ‘They Screwed Up’

When Blake Shelton was named PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, some people were stunned, including Shelton. After finding out that he was being given the title, Shelton knew some people would cry foul at his new accolade, with Shelton agreeing with their sentiment.

“I remember I called my manager, he said, ‘They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,’” Shelton told CBS‘ Gayle KIng via PEOPLE. “And I’m like, ‘Wh— what?! I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, ‘Man, they’re right.’ Like, I don’t disagree with any of this that I’m hearing.’”

“I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton’s the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?’” he continued “Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”

Shelton does have one idea to perhaps earn the Sexiest Man Alive title again: bring back his former mullet, which he proudly sported early in his career.

“It’s coming back,” Shelton vowed. “There’s kids that are wearing mullets now. And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumping in on a trend like that.”

Even Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, is supportive of Shelton wearing the throwback hairstyle. “I’ve actually offered to go get him some extensions,” Stefani revealed. “We could totally match the color easily. I’ll do it for you.”

Shelton’s good friend, and fellow coach on The Voice, John Legend, currently holds the Sexiest Man Alive title, and was able to offer Legend a few tips after he was given the title.

“I’m the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I told him afterwards, I said, ‘Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.’”

Shelton and Stefani will head to the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, where Shelton is nominated for one trophy, and the two will also perform their duet, “Nobody But You.” The ceremony will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

