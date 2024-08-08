Blake Shelton Announces Las Vegas Residency for 2025

Iconic country music singer, and former 'The Voice' coach, Blake Shelton will perform six shows at The Coliseum in Las Vegas next year.

Blake Shelton is headed to Sin City! The iconic country singer has announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum, at Caesars Palace, for 2025. Shelton will deliver six performances scheduled for February 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15 of next year.

"We've been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year," said Shelton in a statement about the big residency news. "The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I'm excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace." In a separate social media post, Shelton exclaimed, "I've been so excited to share this news with y'all.. VEGAS!!!!!"

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. PT. However, Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Additionally, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment.



A Seated presale will begin Friday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. PT.