'The Voice' Coach's Secret Las Vegas Marriage, Revealed

Former The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie secretly married her boyfriend Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, nearly two years ago. After first sparking romance rumors in March 2022, the couple quietly married in Las Vegas in July 2022, according to court documents from Clark County in Las Vegas viewed by The Sun.

Neither Anne-Marie nor the rapper have confirmed their marriage, but the court records showed that six days after picking up their marriage license on July 20, 2022, the couple married on July 26, 2022. In recent months, Anne-Marie, who appeared as a coach on The Voice UK between 2021 and 2023 before being replaced this year, has been spotted sporting a diamond ring on her finger on numerous occasions, adding fuel to the marriage reports. Slwothai, meanwhile, has been seen wearing a silver band on his ring finger. Details of the alleged wedding are unclear, but if true, it means the couple tied the knot while the singer was on a break from her Dysfunctional tour.

"Anne-Marie and Slowthai got married in secret two years ago," a source told the outlet. "She had an eight-week break from her tour and they went to Las Vegas and got married."

It seems the couple are keen on keeping details of their personal lives private. In addition to their reported secret marriage, an insider who spoke to The Sun on March 18 revealed Anne-Marie and Slowthai secretly welcomed the baby girl in February. The insider shared the couple named their daughter Seven in tribute to Anne-Marie's favorite number. Although the proud parents have not publicly announced the birth and had not previously shared they were expecting, the couple were photographed walking with their daughter.

Although the couple may be enjoying new parent bliss, it's not all good news, and it seems some are not too happy with their relationship. Their romance has reportedly sparked some concern at Anne-Marie's label. The "Psycho" and "Don't Play" hitmaker has maintained a female-friendly image, but some at her label fear her romance with Slowthai, who was nominated for a Grammy award in 2021 and a Mercury prize in 2019, could taint that image. The rapper is currently awaiting trial for two counts of rape after he was accused of raping a woman twice in September 2021, per the BBC. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June. Co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court to one count of rape and two sexual assaults. A judge released both the Grammy-nominated rapper and Blake-Walker on conditional bail until their trial in July 2024.

While Anne-Marie's decision to stick by Slowthia's side may be causing headaches at her label, a source told The Sun that the singer "loves Tyron. They are very happy together.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.