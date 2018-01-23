The Bellamy Brothers to Star in New Reality Show, ‘Honky Tonk Ranch’

The Bellamy Brothers have been releasing music and selling out concert venues all over the world for more than four decades. Now, the duo, made up of real-life siblings David and Howard Bellamy will give fans a glimpse into their lives behind the scenes, in a new reality TV show, Honky Tonk Ranch, airing on The Cowboy Channel.

“As far as everyone knows we’re just a nice, normal family,” David Bellamy says in a statement. “But there’s a lot of chaos to control and there’s no hiding from the cameras once they’re rolling.”

Each episode of Honky Tonk Ranch will show how the Bellamy Brothers balance their busy music careers, manage their own record label and life on the road, along with taking care of their sprawling ranch in southern Florida.

The Bellamy Brothers made history in 2014 by becoming the only country act to tour in both India and Sri Lanka. The duo will spend much of this year on the road as well. A list of all of their upcoming concerts can be found below. More information is available on their website.

Honky Tonk Ranch will premiere on Sunday, April 8, on The Cowboy Channel.

The Bellamy Brothers Tour Dates:

Jan. 26 Hunting Convention – Houston, Texas

Jan. 27 Private – Gatesville, Texas

Feb. 02 Carteret Theatre – Morehead City, North Carolina

Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Florida

Feb. 09 Texan Theatre – Greenville, Texas

Feb. 10 Dixie National Livestock Show – Jackson, Mississippi

Feb. 16 Dance Across Texas – Austin, Texas

Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center – Hinton, Oklahoma

Feb. 22 World Championship BBQ Contest – Houston, Texas

Feb. 23 Helicopters & Heroes – Ennis, Texas

Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre – Granbury, Texas

Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) – Tampa, Florida

Mar. 03 Quarter Horse Party – Jacksonville, FL

Mar. 10 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio

Mar. 16 Old Coupland Dancehall – Coupland, Texas

Mar. 17 Brazos Co. Youth Livestock – Bryan, Texas

Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center – Medina, Minnesota

Mar. 24 Ohiya Casino and Resort – Niobrara, Nebraska

April 06 Cherokee Casino – Roland, Oklahoma

April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas

April 09 Whatley Center – Mt. Pleasant, Texas

April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks – Del Valle, Texas

April 20 Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas

April 21 Galveston Co. Fair & Rodeo – Hitchcock, Texas

April 27 Salute to Heroes Fundraiser – League City, Texas

April 28 Rattle Snack Round-Up – Freer, Texas

May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage – Helotes, Texas

May 12 Bluebonnet Days – Kennedy, Texas

May 19 Three Rivers Historical Association – Quanah, Texas

June 02 Buckhorn Lake RV Resort – Kerrville, Texas

June 08 Bradley Tomato Fest – Warren, Arkansas

June 15 The Nugget Casino – Biloxi, Mississippi

June 16 Peach Festival – Stonewall, Texas

June 23 Trucker and Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland

June 28 Sorlandets Country Festival – Evje, Norway

July 06 Iconic Fest – Brainerd, Minnesota

July 07 Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 – Rolette North Dakota

July 13 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana

July 14 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana

July 20 Georgia Mt. Fair – Hiawassee, Georgia

July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show – Alexandria, Minnesota

July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota

Aug. 02 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, Oregon

Aug. 07 Sportsman’s Backyard – Lake City, Colorado

Aug. 10 I-Bar Ranch – Gunnison, Colorado

Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days – Midvale, Utah

Aug. 16 Liberty Hall – Tyler, Texas

Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Aug. 18 Texas Opry Theatre – Weatherford, Texas

Aug. 24 Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado

Aug. 25 Western Legends Round-Up – Kanab, Utah

Sep. 02 Fayette County Fair – La Grange, Texas

Sep. 14 Schauer Arts Center – Hartford, Wisconsin

Sep. 15 McComb/Burchs Performing Arts Center – Wautoma, Wisconsin

Sep. 16 Veteran’s Fundraiser – Worthington, Indiana

Sep. 28 Riverwind Casino – Norman, Oklahoma

Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas

Oct. 13 Grand Falls Casino – Larchwood, Indiana

Oct. 14 Rollie’s – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota

Nov. 09 Peppermill Casino – Wendover, Nev.

Nov. 16 Smoky Mountain Performing Arts Center – Franklin, North Carolina

Nov. 17 Mill Town Music Hall – Bremen, Georgia

Dec. 06 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas

Dec. 07 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas