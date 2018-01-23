The Bellamy Brothers to Star in New Reality Show, ‘Honky Tonk Ranch’

The Bellamy Brothers have been releasing music and selling out concert venues all over the world for more than four decades. Now, the duo, made up of real-life siblings David and Howard Bellamy will give fans a glimpse into their lives behind the scenes, in a new reality TV show, Honky Tonk Ranch, airing on The Cowboy Channel.
“As far as everyone knows we’re just a nice, normal family,” David Bellamy says in a statement. “But there’s a lot of chaos to control and there’s no hiding from the cameras once they’re rolling.”
Each episode of Honky Tonk Ranch will show how the Bellamy Brothers balance their busy music careers, manage their own record label and life on the road, along with taking care of their sprawling ranch in southern Florida.
The Bellamy Brothers made history in 2014 by becoming the only country act to tour in both India and Sri Lanka. The duo will spend much of this year on the road as well. A list of all of their upcoming concerts can be found below. More information is available on their website.
Honky Tonk Ranch will premiere on Sunday, April 8, on The Cowboy Channel.
The Bellamy Brothers Tour Dates:
Jan. 26 Hunting Convention – Houston, Texas
Jan. 27 Private – Gatesville, Texas
Feb. 02 Carteret Theatre – Morehead City, North Carolina
Feb. 03 Orange Blossom Opry – Weirsdale, Florida
Feb. 09 Texan Theatre – Greenville, Texas
Feb. 10 Dixie National Livestock Show – Jackson, Mississippi
Feb. 16 Dance Across Texas – Austin, Texas
Feb. 17 Sugar Creek Casino-Event Center – Hinton, Oklahoma
Feb. 22 World Championship BBQ Contest – Houston, Texas
Feb. 23 Helicopters & Heroes – Ennis, Texas
Feb. 24 Granbury Live Theatre – Granbury, Texas
Mar. 02 The Dallas Bull Of Tampa (Surratt 50th Wedding Anniversary) – Tampa, Florida
Mar. 03 Quarter Horse Party – Jacksonville, FL
Mar. 10 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio
Mar. 16 Old Coupland Dancehall – Coupland, Texas
Mar. 17 Brazos Co. Youth Livestock – Bryan, Texas
Mar. 22 Meyer Theatre – Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mar. 23 The Medina Entertainment Center – Medina, Minnesota
Mar. 24 Ohiya Casino and Resort – Niobrara, Nebraska
April 06 Cherokee Casino – Roland, Oklahoma
April 07 American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball J.S. Birdwell Agricultural Center Wichita Falls, Texas
April 09 Whatley Center – Mt. Pleasant, Texas
April 14 Third Annual River Oaks Music Festival The Lodge At River Oaks – Del Valle, Texas
April 20 Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas
April 21 Galveston Co. Fair & Rodeo – Hitchcock, Texas
April 27 Salute to Heroes Fundraiser – League City, Texas
April 28 Rattle Snack Round-Up – Freer, Texas
May 05 Helotes Cornyval 2018 Helotes Festival Ground Main Stage – Helotes, Texas
May 12 Bluebonnet Days – Kennedy, Texas
May 19 Three Rivers Historical Association – Quanah, Texas
June 02 Buckhorn Lake RV Resort – Kerrville, Texas
June 08 Bradley Tomato Fest – Warren, Arkansas
June 15 The Nugget Casino – Biloxi, Mississippi
June 16 Peach Festival – Stonewall, Texas
June 23 Trucker and Country Festival – Interlaken, Switzerland
June 28 Sorlandets Country Festival – Evje, Norway
July 06 Iconic Fest – Brainerd, Minnesota
July 07 Ryan Keplin Summer Fest 2018 – Rolette North Dakota
July 13 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana
July 14 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, Indiana
July 20 Georgia Mt. Fair – Hiawassee, Georgia
July 27 Anderson Companies Appreciation Day Show – Alexandria, Minnesota
July 28 Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota
Aug. 02 Yamhill County Fair – McMinnville, Oregon
Aug. 07 Sportsman’s Backyard – Lake City, Colorado
Aug. 10 I-Bar Ranch – Gunnison, Colorado
Aug. 11 Midvale Harvest Days – Midvale, Utah
Aug. 16 Liberty Hall – Tyler, Texas
Aug. 17 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Aug. 18 Texas Opry Theatre – Weatherford, Texas
Aug. 24 Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colorado
Aug. 25 Western Legends Round-Up – Kanab, Utah
Sep. 02 Fayette County Fair – La Grange, Texas
Sep. 14 Schauer Arts Center – Hartford, Wisconsin
Sep. 15 McComb/Burchs Performing Arts Center – Wautoma, Wisconsin
Sep. 16 Veteran’s Fundraiser – Worthington, Indiana
Sep. 28 Riverwind Casino – Norman, Oklahoma
Oct. 06 Arlington Music Hall – Arlington, Texas
Oct. 13 Grand Falls Casino – Larchwood, Indiana
Oct. 14 Rollie’s – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota
Nov. 09 Peppermill Casino – Wendover, Nev.
Nov. 16 Smoky Mountain Performing Arts Center – Franklin, North Carolina
Nov. 17 Mill Town Music Hall – Bremen, Georgia
Dec. 06 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas
Dec. 07 Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, Texas