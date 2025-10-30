Bailey Zimmerman Reveals Dramatic Makeover

Bailey Zimmerman is rocking a brand new smile.

The country singer, 25, revealed he had gotten veneers with an Oct. 17 Instagram post, writing, “I finally have the smile I’ve always dreamed of … AND it’s all thanks to @drgrayking and @jakebatemandds with @nashville_aesthetic_dentistry.”

The “Fall in Love” singer continued, “I’ve been insecure about my smile since I was a kid, but thanks to yall I don’t have to be anymore … THANK YOU FOR CHANGING MY LIFE. WHAT DO YALL THINK?! Everybody gonna catch me cheesin’ 24/7 now.”

Zimmerman’s followers were quick to hype him up while assuring him there’s more to him than his smile. “I never noticed the smile being ‘less than’ your energy, your spirit, your pure joy, enthusiasm and gracious heart is all I see,” one person commented. “Your new pearly whites are lovely and if they are something you dreamed of, by golly YOU EARNED that grin!”

Another fan wrote, “Your teeth were still awesome before but i definitely understand the insecurity! looks great,” as a third chimed in, “Makes zero difference, you’re still you!!”

Following his initial announcement, Zimmerman shared a dancing video with his dentists, writing in the caption, “THANK YALL FOR ALL THE LOVE ON MY NEW TEETH”

Zimmerman has been open about his orthodontic issues over the years, revealing in January 2023 that he had gotten his braces removed early in order to eliminate a lisp he had when he was singing.

“I was singing for like three people, and this dude that is also an artist named Dylan Wolfe from my hometown, he was like, ‘Dude, have you ever tried to be — like actually sing?’ and I was like, ‘No man.’ He was like, ‘Well, you need to take your braces off because it’s giving you a lisp when you sing, but if you do that, I think you can be an artist,” he said on Today’s Country at the time.

Zimmerman had an orthodontist appointment the very next day, and he asked to get his braces off, despite his teeth not being completely straight yet. “I was like, ‘Don’t care, take them off, I’m done,’” he recalled. “And a week later, I wrote my first song.”