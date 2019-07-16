‘America’s Got Talent’: Brad Paisley Opens up About Serving as Guest Judge

Brad Paisley will take a turn as a judge on America’s Got Talent, on an episode airing Tuesday night, July 16. Paisley joined Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union in weighing in, at least for one night, on the talents of the aspiring stars.

“I had a blast. It was really fun,” Paisley told PEOPLE. “[America’s Got Talent] is not only multi-generational, but we’re talking about multi-whatever; I would say genre, but it’s not even genre. It’s beyond that. It’s multi-sort of category.

“We’re talking about crazy magicians and singers, and then there are dancers and acrobats — people who do crazy things well,” he added. “It’s unlike any other show that way. I really enjoyed it.”

Paisley also praised the wide range of contestants who are willing to step on the stage and share their gifts.

“What’s fun about the show is unlike shows that are sort of limited to just singing, that, on any given show, can run the gamut from really great to really bad,” said the singer. “There are so many different things. How do you gauge a singer to somebody who juggles chainsaws? It’s crazy, it’s a very entertaining show in that way.”

Being on AGT allowed Paisley time with Cowell, someone he has respected ever since Cowell’s days on American Idol.

“I’ve only met [Simon] a few times, but I just have an enormous amount of respect for his wisdom in the music business and his eye for talent,” Paisley said. “His no-nonsense manner is also really fun to witness firsthand.”

“It’s an interesting thing, because when we first got to know him on TV, he got this reputation sort of quickly of being a really hard line, tell-it-like-it-is guy,” he continued. “But, when you sit there at the judges’ table with him, you just start to realize how much he just cares about getting it right. That’s pretty inspiring … He’s somebody willing to what they think in this day and age, face-to-face, on national television with people, and he’s also somebody who does know what they’re talking about.”

Paisley also got a chance to spend time with Hough, which was especially nice since he once toured with Hough, and counts her among his closest friends.

“She actually just did a movie with my wife too,” Paisley said, speaking about starring in Dolly Parton‘s Heartstrings: Jolene for Netflix with Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “They became really close in that. You can’t help but love her.”

Paisley’s episode of America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Daniel Knighton