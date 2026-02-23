‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan’s Businesses Shares Worrying Update

A Nashville steakhouse owned by American Idol staple Luke Bryan is temporarily closed. The decision to do so was seemingly abrupt, per locals.

Jason Aldean and former professional baseball player Adam LaRoche, are also co-owners of the restaurant. The restaurant is housed in the Hillsboro Village section of the city.

“We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location. Stay tuned – more updates are coming,” a post reads on the company’s Instagram account.

The Tennessean previously reported that LaRoche developed a friendship with Bryan years ago after meeting when he attended one of Bryan’s gigs in Atlanta before the singer became a country music phenomenon. LaRoche introduced himself to Aldean after Aldean performed the national anthem at an Atlanta Braves game, and they all became friends and eventually business partners.

The steakhouse first opened its doors in 2019. It was the second E3 Chophouse location. LaRoche and his brothers, Jeff and Andy, debuted a mothership location in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in 2013. The Colorado location remains open.

Per an emailed statement to the outlet from General Manager Robert Kilborne, the Nashville location has been grappling with rising operating costs, increased pricing pressures, a saturated market, and the impacts of higher taxes and regulatory expenses. Ownership is currently evaluating next steps for the location, but no final decisions have been made. “We appreciate the support from our guests and the Nashville community and will share updates once plans are finalized,” added Kilborne in the email.

Staff members had no prior warning of the restaurant’s decision, leaving many upset about losing their positions, according to a post in a Nashville hospitality‑employee Facebook group, “E3 Chophouse just scr**** over its staff and closed its doors,” read the post from an anonymous user. “The owners were in town and didn’t have the compassion to let staff know to be prepared for this.”