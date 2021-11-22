AMAs 2021: Mickey Guyton Gives Emotional Performance Following Son’s Health Scare in ICU

Mickey Guyton delivered an emotional performance at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. Just days after her 9-month-old son Grayson was hospitalized in the ICU, the country music singer, 37, took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a performance of her single “All American” off her debut album Remember Her Name, marking her first performance ever at the AMAs.

Dressed in a silver and black dress with black thigh-high boots, Guyton told the crowd, “No matter where you’re from, your race, your creed, who you love. You’re all American. Remember that.” Her performance continued the theme of unity, with the singer belting out the lyrics, “We got the same stars, the same stripes / Just wanna live that good life / Ain’t we all, ain’t we all American.” The performance sent the crowd roaring in cheers and applause.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guyton’s AMAs performance came after she revealed on Thursday that her son, whom she shares with husband Grant Savoy, had been hospitalized. The “Black Like Me” singer told her followers in a tweet, “I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray.” Guyton, who welcomed Grayson in January, shared just a day later that her son was “not in the clear but he’s on the mend.” She went on to thank her fans “for your prayers… Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.” In an update on Saturday, Guyton said her son was “stable” and “improving.”

“A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson’s side the entire time we were in the ER, discovered the problem and help[ed] create a plan to heal baby Grayson,” Guyton shared. “Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital’s [sic] were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them.”

Guyton added that Grayson was “doing much better” and is “stable” and “improving.” She said her son was “still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid.” She concluded the update, “despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction.” Ahead of her performance on Sunday, Guyton said her son “smiled today,” marking the first time he has “smiled since November 11th.”