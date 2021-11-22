JoJo Siwa Rocks a Sleek, Grown-up New Look at the 2021 AMAs

JoJo Siwa looked sleek and sophisticated on the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night, departing from her signature bow and colorful outfits in favor of a more grown-up aesthetic. The 18-year-old YouTuber chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown for the red carpet, adding a little fun with a ruffled semi-sheer skirt. She told Entertainment Tonight of the choice, “I wanted to be sleek tonight, but I was like, I can’t fully ditch out on colors, I gotta have a little something, something.”

Monday night, Siwa will compete in the Dancing With the Stars finals alongside pro partner Jenna Johnson, performing a tango and cha-cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX and a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. Siwa called her her upcoming number “so magical” on the red carpet.

“I am so excited,” she shared, calling the Gaga song “probably the most meaningful song to” her. “I’m not gonna spoil [it], but the last 20 seconds are the 20 seconds in this season that I am most grateful for,” she continued of the upcoming performance. Competing on Dancing With the Stars has been an emotional experience for Siwa, who recently split with girlfriend Kylie Prew after less than a year of dating.

“There were days when the only thing that I wanted to do was go to rehearsals, dance with Jenna and take my mind off everything,” Siwa explained. “That is something that, going through a breakup and a heartbreak, I was so grateful that I had. Dancing With the Stars was my little happiness outlet over the last 10 weeks, so I’m really grateful for that.”

As the Dance Moms alum prepares for the finale, she said it’s bound to be an emotional night, win or lose. “I was saying today that I’m worried about looking like a sore loser, because I’m going to be sobbing — not because I didn’t win, but because it’s over!” she joked to ET. Siwa will be competing for the win alongside Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, and Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.