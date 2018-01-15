Lauren Alaina, Lee Ann Womack and More Join Alan Jackson’s Tour

Alan Jackson‘s 2018 Honky Tonk Highway Tour is shaping up to be an A-list affair, with stars like Lauren Alaina and Lee Ann Womack joining the singer’s extended trek.

Jackson will also be joined by Randy Houser and Runaway June for select dates of the tour, which has been extended into 2018 from last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alaina will kick things off with a pair of shows in January, followed by Runaway June and Houser. Womack will join the “The Older I Get” singer in New Hampshire in August.

Both Alaina and Womack have previously performed with Jackson, both opening for his previous tours — Alaina on the Keepin’ It Country Tour and Womack on the 2017 leg of the Honky Tonk Highway Tour.

The 2018 leg of Jackson’s tour begins on Jan. 19 in Lexington and concludes on Sept. 15 in Charlotte. Crowds will hear the singer’s classics like “Chattahoochee,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Good Time” and more, as well as newer material.

More special guests will be announced at a later date, and tickets for all shows are currently available.

See the announced dates below.

Jan. 19 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena (Lauren Alaina)

Jan. 20 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena (Lauren Alaina)

Feb. 8 — Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Runaway June)

Feb. 9 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Runaway June)

Feb. 15 — San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Feb. 16 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie (Randy Houser)

March 16 — Dayton, Ohio @ Wright State University Nutter Center

March 17 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

March 23 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center (Randy Houser)

March 24 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paint Arena (Randy Houser)

April 27 — Baltimore, Md.@ Royal Farms Arena (Randy Houser)

April 28 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

May 4 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Ampitheatre

June 23 — Orange Beach, Fla. @ The Wharf (Randy Houser)

July 27 — Central Point, Ore. @ Country Crossing Music Festival

July 28 — Mountain Home, Idaho @ Mountain Home Country Music Festival

Aug. 11 — Ore-Medonte, Ontario, Canada @ Boots ‘n’ Hearts Music Festival

Aug. 16 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Aug. 17 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion (Lee Ann Womack)

Sept. 14 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum (Randy Houser)

Sept. 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center (Randy Houser)

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laurenalaina