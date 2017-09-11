Airport Releases Statement Following Troy Gentry’s Death

Singer Troy Gentry tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Friday, hours before he was scheduled to play a concert with bandmate Eddie Montgomery at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey.

After the crash, the concert was canceled immediately.

On Monday, the airport issued a statement on its website, mourning the singer’s loss and detailing the moments leading up to his death.

“The day started with such excitement as the Montgomery Gentry bus rolled through our gates. The nicest people got off the bus and joined us on the ramp for what we hoped would be the best concert we have ever had. Sadly this was not to be,” the statement read. “Instead the day turned to tragedy as a helicopter accident took the lives of the pilot and Mr. Gentry. No words can describe the sadness that the Flying W employees feel for the families.”

The statement continued, “We will be processing refunds throughout the next week to your credit cards. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this difficult time.”

Montgomery Gentry announced the singer’s passing on its Facebook page with an emotional statement.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey,” the band wrote.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @BucklesandBulls