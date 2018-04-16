ACM Awards: Gwen Stefani’s Skimpy Dress Has Fans Buzzing

Blake Shelton may have grabbed attention with his performance at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, but it was girlfriend Gwen Stefani that stole the show.

Appearing at the awards show to support Shelton, all eyes were on the 48-year-old pop singer and her revealing red mini-dress. The dress, which featured a bold cut-out that plunged from her neck to her waist along with a choker neckline and long sleeves, was paired with fishnets and black thigh-high heeled boots. Stefani adorned the outfits with a silver sparkling clutch and rings on every finger.

The look quickly had social media talking.

“Gwen Stefani in boots, fishnets and a red dress for the ACM Awards is everything!” one fan commented on Twitter.

Gwen Stefani in boots, fishnets and a red dress for the @ACMawards is everything! pic.twitter.com/EMhIkf3Ugf — Tiffany Freud (@tfreud) April 16, 2018

“Amazing Queen,” another person wrote, making good use of the heart eyes emoji.

Another fan simply said that her look was “perfection.”

How 🔥🔥🔥 did @gwenstefani look at the #ACMawards?! Hair and makeup was perfection 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LcTY5UyUag — Cindy 💫 (@c_i_n_d_e_e) April 16, 2018

While the pop singer looked stunning in her dress, some fans could not help but comment on the appearance of her lips, many speculating that she may have gone too far with the lip injections.

“Easy on the lip injections, Gwen Stefani,” one user wrote.

“[Gwen Stefani] lips are bigger than [Blake Shelton’s] head,” another tweeted.

Before the ACMs, Stefani and Shelton kicked off their “date night” with rehearsals and handholding, though they found themselves in an awkward situation when Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, won the award for Song of the Year at the start of the show. The winning song was Lambert’s “Tin Man,” which is about her divorce from Shelton after the two were married for four years.

The duo was able to brush the uncomfortable situation off, though, and enjoy the remainder of the show, which included Shelton taking the stage twice. First singing his hit “I Live It,” he serenaded Stefani, as though they were the only two in the room. The camera even managed to catch Stefani singing along.

Next, Shelton took the stage to perform “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” with Toby Keith.

Shelton’s hit “I’ll Name the Dogs” was nominated for Single Record of the Year, but he came home empty handed. Instead, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Black Road” won. Shelton’s ex, Lambert, also took home a few awards, adding Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tin Man” to her massive collection of ACM Awards.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015, after meeting on the set of NBC’s The Voice. He was married to Lambert for four years before they divorced in 2015.