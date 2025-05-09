2025 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Country music’s biggest night is underway, with the genre’s biggest stars hoping to win big at the 2025 American Country Music Awards.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, and celebrating six decades of country music, the 2025 ACM Awards kicked off at Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, featuring performances from numerous country music stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, and more.

Ella Langley headed into the night as this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nominations, scoring her first-ever ACM Awards nods in the Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year categories. Her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” picked up six nominations, including for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Behind Langley in total number of nominations are Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson with seven nominations each, including in the coveted entertainer of the year category. Also nominated in the category this year is Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Chris Stapleton.

Who won big at the 2025 ACM Awards? Check out the full list of ACM winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!

Entertainer Of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Female Artist of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Male Artist of The Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion – WINNER

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of The Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley – WINNER

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of The Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top – WINNER

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of The Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays – WINNER

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney; producer: Kristian Bush; Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll; producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top; producer: Carson Chamberlain; Leo33

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville – WINNER

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey; producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; American Dogwood / EMPIRE

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mercury Nashville

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – WINNER

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent

“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves; songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne; publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; songwriter: Josh Phillips; publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing – WINNER

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak; publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere; publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Music Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym; Black River Entertainment

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville

“we don’t fight anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce; Big Machine Records

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Dano Cerny

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Dustin Haney; director: Dustin Haney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Dustin Haney

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis; director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Alex Pescosta; directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney – WINNER

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Bass Player of the Year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Rachel Loy

Tony Lucido

Craig Young

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Tommy Harden

Evan Hutchings

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Mac McAnally

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

Dave Cohen

Ian Fitchuk

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Alex Wright

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Dan Dugmore

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Kristin Wilkinson

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Brent Mason

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Audio Engineer of the Year

Brandon Bell

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the Year

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Charlie Handsome

Jon Randall

Alysa Vanderheym

Casino of the Year – Theater

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

Casino of the Year – Arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the Year

C2C Country to Country – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year

The Caverns – Pelham, TN

MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

CMAC – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Arena of the Year

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Moody Center – Austin, TX

TD Garden – Boston, MA

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Deana Baker

Bobby Clay

Gil Cunningham

Weston Hebert

Stacy Vee

Taylor Williamson

Promoter of the Year

Brent Fedrizzi

Alex Maxwell

Patrick McDill

Anna-Sophie Mertens

Rich Schaefer

Aaron Spalding