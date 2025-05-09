2025 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Country music’s biggest night is underway, with the genre’s biggest stars hoping to win big at the 2025 American Country Music Awards.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, and celebrating six decades of country music, the 2025 ACM Awards kicked off at Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, featuring performances from numerous country music stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, and more.
Ella Langley headed into the night as this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nominations, scoring her first-ever ACM Awards nods in the Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year categories. Her song with Riley Green, “you look like you love me,” picked up six nominations, including for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Behind Langley in total number of nominations are Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson with seven nominations each, including in the coveted entertainer of the year category. Also nominated in the category this year is Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Chris Stapleton.
Who won big at the 2025 ACM Awards? Check out the full list of ACM winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!
Entertainer Of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Female Artist of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Male Artist of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion – WINNER
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of The Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley – WINNER
Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of The Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top – WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of The Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays – WINNER
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney; producer: Kristian Bush; Columbia Records / Sony Music Nashville
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll; producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Republic Records
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top; producer: Carson Chamberlain; Leo33
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville – WINNER
Single of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey; producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; American Dogwood / EMPIRE
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mercury Nashville
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – WINNER
Song of the Year
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Louisiana Lady; One Tooth Productions; Reservoir 416; Songs of One Riot Music; Sony/ATV Accent
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves; songwriters: Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne; publishers: Songs for Indy and Owl; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; songwriter: Josh Phillips; publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing; Write or Die Music; Write the Lightning Publishing – WINNER
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters, Ryan Vojtesak; publishers: Bell Ear Publishing; Master of my Domain Music; Poppy’s Picks; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Universal Music Corporation
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere; publishers: Back 40 Publishing International; Langley Publishing; One Tooth Productions; Sony/ATV Tree; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
Music Event of the Year
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan, Alysa Vanderheym; Black River Entertainment
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen; producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mercury Records / Republic Records
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producer: Trent Willmon; CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville
“we don’t fight anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce; Big Machine Records
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Will Bundy; SAWGOD / Columbia Records – WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Dano Cerny
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson; producer: Dustin Haney; director: Dustin Haney
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Dustin Haney
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton; producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis; director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green; producer: Alex Pescosta; directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney – WINNER
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Bass Player of the Year
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Rachel Loy
Tony Lucido
Craig Young
Drummer of the Year
Fred Eltringham
Tommy Harden
Evan Hutchings
Aaron Sterling
Nir Z
Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year
Tim Galloway
Todd Lombardo
Mac McAnally
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
Dave Cohen
Ian Fitchuk
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Alex Wright
Specialty Instrument Player of the Year
Dan Dugmore
Jenee Fleenor
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
Kristin Wilkinson
Electric Guitar Player of the Year
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Brent Mason
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Derek Wells
Audio Engineer of the Year
Brandon Bell
Drew Bollman
Josh Ditty
Buckley Miller
F. Reid Shippen
Producer of the Year
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Charlie Handsome
Jon Randall
Alysa Vanderheym
Casino of the Year – Theater
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC
The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV
Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA
Casino of the Year – Arena
Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
Festival of the Year
C2C Country to Country – London, England
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
Club of the Year
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
Theater of the Year
The Caverns – Pelham, TN
MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI
Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
CMAC – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
Arena of the Year
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Moody Center – Austin, TX
TD Garden – Boston, MA
Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN
Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Deana Baker
Bobby Clay
Gil Cunningham
Weston Hebert
Stacy Vee
Taylor Williamson
Promoter of the Year
Brent Fedrizzi
Alex Maxwell
Patrick McDill
Anna-Sophie Mertens
Rich Schaefer
Aaron Spalding