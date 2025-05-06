4 Most-Nominated Singers at the 2025 ACM Awards

The biggest country music stars will come together to celebrate 60 years of country music at the 2025 ACM Awards Thursday night.

Set to take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and air live on Prime Video, the Reba McEntire-hosted ceremony will honor the best in the genre, with four artists leading the nominations list.

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions unveiled the full list of 2025 ACM Awards nominations on March 27, with artists like Chris Stapleton, Riley Green, and Post Malone picking up numerous nominations. But four other country music stars proved to be the front-runners of the ceremony with nods across the major categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Song of Year, and New Female Artist of the Year.

Here are the four artists with the most nominations at this year’s ACM Awards.

Ella Langley – 8 Nominations

Photo Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Ella Langley leads this year’s nominations with eight total. One of country’s hottest newcomers, the “Weren’t for the Wind” singer earned recognition in two of the main categories, including New Female Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, where she is up against Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson.

Her breakthrough hit “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green, meanwhile, racked up six nominations – Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Event of the Year (artist and songwriter), and Visual Media of the Year.

Langley heads into the 2025 ACM Awards tonight as an early winner after she secured two early wins. While onstage for her set at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, April 25, Langley received her first Academy of Country Music Award when Miranda Lambert told the artist in a video that she won for New Female Artist of the Year. She later picked up an early win in the Visual Media of the Year category alongside Green “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Cody Johnson – 7 Nominations

Photo Credit: Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images

There’s a three-way tie for second-most-nominated artist at this year’s ceremony, with Cody Johnson sharing the title at a total of seven nods. Not only do Johnson’s seven nominations mark his most ACM Award nominations in a single year, but they also make him the most-nominated Texas-born artist at this year’s ceremony.

The singer earned his second nomination for Entertainer of the Year, and also received his third nomination for Song of the Year for his song “Dirt Cheap.” Johnson is also nominated in the Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Dirt Cheap”), Music Event of the Year (“I’m Gonna Love You” with Carrie Underwood), and Visual Media (“Dirt Cheap” and “I’m Gonna Love You”) categories.

Outside of possibly taking the stage to accept a win, Johnson is also set to perform during the ceremony.

Morgan Wallen – 7 Nominations

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Undeniably one of country music’s current biggest stars, it comes as little surprise that Morgan Wallen is among the most-nominated artists. The “Last Night” singer picked up recognition for Male Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year, marking his third consecutive year being nominated in the category. “I Had Some Help,” Wallen’s hit collaboration with Post Malone, received four nominations including in the Single of the year, Song of the Year (including artist and songwriter credits), and Music Event of the Year categories.

Should Wallen win in any of the categories, he will add to his already impressive number of ACM Awards wins, with the singer already holding trophies for New Male Artist, Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year from previous ceremonies.

Lainey Wilson – 7 Nominations

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Audacy

Already honored with the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award after she took home a win for Entertainer of the Year at last year’s show, Lainey Wilson is hoping to add even more ACM Awards to her accolades Thursday night.

The singer ties with Johnson and Wallen with seven total nominations, including her first nomination for Artist-Songwriter of the Year. She is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her fifth studio album, Whirlwind. The artist also received recognition for her hit “4x4xU,” which is nominated in the Visual Media of the Year and Song of the Year (artist and songwriter credits) categories.