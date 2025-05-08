Presenters Announced for 2025 ACM Awards

Some major country stars will be handing out the trophies at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards!

On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions announced the list of presenters who will take to the stage at Thursday’s ACM Awards, which are being hosted by Reba McEntire.

Presenting during the celebration of country music are Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Jordan Davis and Lionel Richie.

Other presenters will be Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Rita Wilson, Sara Evans, Sugarland, the Oak Ridge Boys, Wynonna Judd, Chase Elliott, Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton.

Bobby Bones will be on the scene at the ACM Awards conducting interviews with the artists throughout the show, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Kicking off the milestone ceremony is a 12-minute opening musical celebration featuring a mixture of six decades of ACM Songs of the Year winners performed by Clint Black, Dan + Shay, LeAnn Rimes, Sugarland, Reba McEntire, and Wynonna Judd.

There will be plenty of other performers taking to the stage throughout the rest of the show, including Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, Shaboozey, and Zach Top.

Country superstar Keith Urban will also be honored with the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award during the ceremony, which will be commemorated with performances of his chart-topping hits by Stapleton, Moroney, and Brothers Osborne.

The 2025 ACM Award nominations were first announced in March. Langley is at the top of the leaderboard with eight nominations, while Morgan Wallen, Wilson and Johnson each netted seven. Green and Post Malone are up for five awards each.

The 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.