Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum and More Featured on 2018 Grammy Nominees Album

When the 2018 Grammy nominees were announced in November, some of country music’s biggest names were on the list, including Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum.

To celebrate the nominees from all genres, the Grammys has released 2018 Grammy Nominees, which sees the artists above join music industry heavy hitters like Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson and Lady Gaga on the 21-track compilation album that’s sure to have a song to please every listener.

The album includes country tracks by Little Big Town (“Better Man”), Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris (“Craving You”), Kenny Chesney (“All the Pretty Girls”), Chris Stapleton (“Broken Halo”) and Lady Antebellum (“You Look Good”).

“We are pleased to partner with RCA Records to showcase a unique collection of GRAMMY-nominated tracks on one album,” Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement. “This is always a rewarding project for the Academy, as we not only offer one lucky winner a chance to attend the 60th GRAMMY Awards in New York City, but we also donate a portion of album sales to music education programs and music people in need through MusiCares and the GRAMMY Museum.”

The album is currently available for pre-order and will be released on Jan. 12. The 60th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

