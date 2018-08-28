2018 CMA Awards Nominees Announced

Luke Bryan, Sugarland and Dan + Shay announced the 2018 CMA Awards nominees on Tuesday, August 28, from Bryan’s own Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in downtown Nashville, with several of the categories announced live on Good Morning America.

Miranda Lambert is once again nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she has won every year since 2010. Luke Combs earned his first-ever nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year, which Chris Stapleton has won for the last three years. He is also nominated for New Artist of the Year, along with Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Midland and Brett Young, who also earned their first CMA Awards nod for New Artist.

Stapleton has four other nods besides Male Vocalist of the Year. He is also nominated for Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

Janson also earned two more nomination, for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for his latest single, “Drunk Girl.” Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert each have three nominations, including a category they share, Musical Event of the Year, for Aldean’s current single, “Drowns the Whiskey.”

Dan + Shay earned their first three nods this year, for Duo of the Year, and Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year, both for “Tequila.” Thomas Rhett is also nominated in three categories, including a return to Male Vocalist of the Year and his second nomination for Music Video of the Year, this time for “Marry Me,” which also stars his wife, Lauren Akins. Rhett is also nominated for the first time for Album of the Year, with his recent Life Changes record.

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Song of the Year (award goes to songwriter):

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey”

Songwriter: Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl”

Songwriter: Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila”

Songwriter: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Single of the Year (award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia lLine

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Album of the Year:

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Vol. 2

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Keith Urban, Graffiti U

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Dierks Bentley, The Mountain

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year:

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Musical Event of the Year:

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley, ft. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris, ft. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean, ft. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year:

“Babe,” Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year:

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Mac McAnally

Derek Wells

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

