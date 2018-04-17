Watch: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Celebrate Backstage at ACM Awards With Karaoke

Miranda Lambert cleaned up at the ACM Awards on Sunday with two major awards — Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her single “Tin Man.”

And what better way to celebrate success than to get on a karaoke session with some friends? That’s exactly what Lambert chose to do, posting a video from backstage as she and a group of friends, most notably the four members of Little Big Town, performed a group jam session of Bruno Mars‘ “24K Magic.”

Lambert wound up making several major headlines throughout the evening. Her Song of the Year award was the first trophy of the night to be given out, and fans watching at home loved how awkward it was for Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton to be in the front row while she won an award for a song about their split.

Later on she was spotted on camera giving a side-eye glance to Shelton and his current girlfriend Gwen Stefani as she approached the stage. She then went on to perform her second song of the night, “Keeper of the Flame,” with a special guitar signed by Country Music Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn.

The night marks a huge win for Lambert, who is just over a week removed from reportedly splitting from her boyfriend Anderson East.

“They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source told Us Weekly back on April 8.

While depressing, the split wasn’t a surprise for many fans as they’d notice her hint at relationship troubles during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee a month prior.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert said while speaking to the crowd just before playing “Tin Man,” according to Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”