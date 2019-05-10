10 of the Coolest Moms in Country Music

Being a mom is no small task, and when combined with a job as a country music singer, life can get pretty crazy.

Whether their kids are younger, older or in between, plenty of country stars are pros at motherhood, juggling their careers with taking care of their families and other commitments. While some choose to keep their kids out of the spotlight, others are happy to share their families with their fans, but they all have plenty in common with every mom out there.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to read what some of our favorite stars have to say about motherhood.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood became a mom for the second time this year when she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Jacob in January, with the infant joining big brother Isaiah, 4.

“It’s kind of crazy to think,” the “Southbound” singer recently told her record label. “Sometimes I’ll literally look at my husband and be like, ‘We have two sons. We have two kids. We’ve been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm.’ Like it’s just weird to think how life turns out sometimes. Life is very different with two. We kind of got out of that baby stage with Isaiah. He’s much more self-efficient, and he can brush his own teeth and put his own clothes on, and he’s making decisions for himself, and then we start all over with the little squishy one again.

“It’s just kind of crazy,” she continued. “You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Hillary Scott

The Lady Antebellum singer shares three daughters with husband Chris Tyrrell — Ensley, 5, and 1-year-old twins Betsy and Emory.

“The sacrifice of time away from your family is the most difficult part of any job,” Scott recently wrote on Instagram. “I am thankful that for me it comes and goes in seasons, but that doesn’t make the time away any easier. I’m choosing to sit with my two feelings. Happy & Sad…and be grateful that we are created with SUCH intention and complexity by God, and that with His love we are able to sit where those two feelings meet at peace.”

Reba McEntire

McEntire and ex-husband Narvel Blackstock share 29-year-old son Shelby Blackstock, who is a race car driver.

“I don’t drive fast,” McEntire joked on the Rachael Ray Show of her son’s career. “I don’t know where he got it. I thought he was going to stay in the music business. And then one day, he came home from college, his freshman year. He said, ‘I want to come home. I don’t like college.’ I said, ‘Who doesn’t like college?’ I had the best time of my life in college.’ And he said, ‘No. I want to be a race car driver.’”

“I bribed him,” she added. “I said, ‘If you will finish the year – he told me about the Bob Bondurant racing school in Phoenix. I said, ‘I’ll send you to that, and we’ll see if you’ve got any talent. And he did.”

Jessie James Decker

Jessie is a mom of three, with the singer and husband Eric Decker sharing daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 1.

“I always say prioritize,” she told PopCulture.com of juggling her many commitments. “Put your family first and everything else will fall into place. I think if you prioritize things over your family, you’ll feel like something’s missing. So I put my family first and then whatever I have time for left over I give it my all.”

“When you have two or three it’s obviously a little hard, but we loved it,” she added of welcoming Forrest. “We have such a great flow and he just fits right in. All three of them get along so beautifully. There’s never any issues or anyone fighting — they all just love each other. I hope it stays that way.”

Faith Hill

Hill’s house is full of women, as the superstar and husband Tim McGraw are parents to three daughters — Gracie, 22, Maggie, 20, and Audrey, 17. While the family generally stays out of the spotlight, the girls occasionally accompany their parents to events, and Hill shared with Good Housekeeping back in 2007 that the family especially loves celebrating Christmas.

“We’re raising our girls to understand the real meaning of Christmas, and to know that it’s most important to have Christmas in your heart,” she said. “We go to our local mall and donate toys, and we say prayers for all the people in the world who might not be as lucky as we are. And as they grow older, I just want the girls to know that Christmas is a special time, no matter what. Even if the pie turns out bad, or you spill the reindeer food on the floor, or the corn bread stuffing doesn’t seem right.”

“I grew up asking for everything under the sun for Christmas, but I knew I wasn’t going to get it all,” she added. “And we make sure that our girls realize that, too. We don’t get them lavish gifts: Last year, glitter markers were a big hit.”

Martina McBride

McBride is also a mom of three and shares daughters Delaney, 24, Emma, 21, and Ava, 13, with husband John McBride. The singer has sung about her experiences as a mom in multiple songs, including “In My Daughter’s Eyes” and “Teenage Daughters,” and told told WRHI in 2011 that she was learning to let her oldest daughter be independent while still being there as a mom.

“I do feel like she she’s very mature for her age so I probably give her a little more leeway, but you want them to be independent and she’s gonna be on her own in two years so I have to,” she said. “This is the time when I can help her learn how to do that and be there for her. But you still want to keep them close and safe and that’s really the line you have to walk.”

View this post on Instagram My husband is the best! Happy Father’s Day!! A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) on Jun 18, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

Jennifer Nettles

Nettles gave birth to son Magnus with husband Justin Miller in December 2012, with the Sugarland member occasionally sharing photos of her 6-year-old on social media.

“He definitely does know that I sing,” Nettles shared of her son in a statement last year, via KFrog. “But I was told the other day by one of his teachers at school that one of his little classmates had asked and said ‘What does your mommy do?’ And she said ‘Magnus, tell Laura what mommy does for a living, what is she?’ And he said, ‘She’s a princess.’ And I was like, ‘Yes I am, yes in fact I am! And what do you want? I’ll buy you all the toys it doesn’t matter.’

“So I think he’s aware in some ways. You know, he definitely knows that music is a part of it and that I sing but he doesn’t understand more than that.”

Jana Kramer

Kramer and husband Mike Caussin welcomed their second child, son Jace, in November 2018, with the little one joining 3-year-old sister Jolie. Kramer often chronicles her #momlife on her podcast, opening up to fans on topics ranging from breastfeeding to mom-shaming.

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me. It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”

Sara Evans

Evans has three kids — daughters Olivia, 16, and Audrey and son Avery, 19, — who she shares with ex-husband Craig Schelske. Avery and Olivia have taken after their mom’s musical talent, with the trio starting The Barker Family Band and releasing an EP this year.

“I want my kids to make it on their own and not live by any constraints,” Evans told PEOPLE of the project, which she called a “one-time deal.” “It’s part of the reason they use Barker as their last name and why we decided to be known as The Barker Family Band.”

“It’s been really fun to have this time with them,” she added. “I really never thought that it would happen. This was my chance to perform with my kids before they go out and establish their own solo music careers and make their own dreams come true. We just wanted to do it one time.”

Shania Twain

Twain is mom to 17-year-old son Eja, who she shares with ex-husband Mutt Lange. Last year, Twain told The Daily Mirror that she’s never bought her son a birthday present, as she doesn’t want to spoil him.

“He’ll never know my childhood or the way I grew up, it’s like another lifetime away,” she said. “You have to make a real effort not to spoil your children. I have to be careful not to let him have everything he wants, so I’ve only ever baked a cake for his birthday gift.”

“He expects it. I’d say, ‘You know what you’re getting from me for your birthday.’ And he’d look forward to it,” Twain added. “At Christmas, he’ll have only three presents. That’s not a rich man’s celebration. A lot of people would send him stuff, and I’d think, ‘How much stuff do you need?’ I tell him that anything he’s not using after a month, we’re giving to charity. There’s no point in pretending that we’re without, though — if he needs a shirt, I’ll get him a shirt. I’m not going to act poor if we’re not poor. That’s my approach and I’m just doing my best.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of the world ❤️ A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on May 13, 2018 at 1:29pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla