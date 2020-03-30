Fiona Prine Gives Health Update on Husband John Prime Amid Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Country singer John Prine's wife Fiona has shared an update on his condition, after the music legend was diagnosed with coronavirus. In a tweet, Fiona — who was first revealed to have the sickness 1 stated, "I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you."

This story is developing...