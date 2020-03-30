Charlie Daniels Reacts to John Prine's Hospitalization Due to Coronavirus

Following reports that legendary country singer John Prine has been hospitalized due to coronavirus, fellow country music icon Charlie Daniels has reacted to the news. In a message on Twitter, Daniels announced to his followers that Prine was under medical care because of the potentially deadly virus, and added that he "could use our prayers."

Many of Daniel's fans have since replied to the tweet, with one writing, "I don't know the gentleman but bless his heart. May he make a speedy recovery. I am sure there are many pulling for him." Another replied, "Sending prayers to John and his family, his music has been a big part of our family, our kids grew up listening to him, now our grandkids in fact our daughter had 'In Spite of Ourselves' played at her wedding. Get well John." Someone else offered, "Praying things take a turn for the better for John & praying for Joe Diffie's family," referring to the sad news that country singer Joe Diffie died after contracting coronavirus.

Dear Heaveny Father. We lift John Prine up in prayer. If it is your will, please remove this virus and heal his body. In Jesus’ holy name we pray, amen. — Alice (@NomadsWife6973) March 30, 2020

Daniels is not the only musician lamenting Prine's diagnosis, as many others have since taken to Twitter to express their support as well.

"Not only a hero of my formative years as a songwriter, but --as a friend and himself a cancer survivor-- @JohnPrineMusic has for the past year and a half stood as my personal patron saint. he and his wife fiona have been bedrock for me; and I urge all prayers for him," tweeted singer Joe Henry.

Please join me in playing nothing but @JohnPrineMusic today. YOU will feel better & God willing, #JohnPrine will feel better soon. Sending love & prayers to all those in hospitals everywhere, very much including the people who bring such music to our lives. #PrayForJohnPrine pic.twitter.com/OUfPmuJc39 — @Wildaboutmusic (@Wildaboutmusic) March 30, 2020

"Please take a moment and pray for my friend and hero, @JohnPrineMusic. This world desperately needs him around as long as possible. Side note: F you, Coronavirus," wrote "Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter" John Paul White.

In a message posted to social media, Prine's reps revealed his diagnosis and wrote, "This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."