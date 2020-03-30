Carly Pearce Asks Fans to Take Coronavirus 'Seriously,' Reveals Mom Is at Risk

Carly Pearce shared a message to her fans last week asking them to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that the situation is "extra scary" for her because of her mom's health. In a post on her social media accounts, the singer shared a photo with her mom along with an update on how she's social distancing, revealing that she is currently visiting her mom but is staying in a separate house.

"This time has been extra scary for me, because of this gal," Pearce wrote. "A year ago, my mom had a severe case of pneumonia, to already weak lungs. I haven't been able to hug my mom in months, because as soon as this virus started — we had to protect her. I came to visit her this week, but am staying in a different home (thanks to my uncle!) and am practicing social distancing.... even though it makes me sad that her world will probably never be the same, I'm happy to be here with her."

The 29-year-old accompanied her message with a photo of herself and her mom outside together, standing on opposite sides of a path and holding their hands in a heart.

"This is the way we now hug.... by putting up a 'heart' (she learned it from Jenna & Savannah on the Today Show)," Pearce continued. "If you aren't directly affected by this crazy virus, take this seriously for people like my mom, because I don’t know what I'd do without her.

On Sunday, the "Hide the Wine" singer gave fans a look into her self-quarantine version of a self-care routine, sharing a photo of herself giving the camera a thumbs-up while holding a glass of wine and wearing a shirt that read "wine on the weekends," her feet in an at-home foot spa.

"Ladies, y'all feel me?" she wrote. "#donthidethewine #girlproblems #quarantine #diy."

Pearce has also been enlisting husband Michael Ray for quarantine activities including the couple's take on the "Flip the Switch" challenge on TikTok, which also featured a glass of wine.

"When you're tryin' to get bae’s attention & he ain't payin' attention," her caption read.#"fliptheswitch #betterlatethannever #quarantinelife."

