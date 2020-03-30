In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, country music stars like Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch and Amy Grant are helping raise awareness for "National Doctors Day" by supporting the Vanderbilt University Medical Center located in Nashville, Tennessee through something called "Gratitunes." Paisley has already kicked off the 30 day celebration by singing a song called "Southern Comfort Zone" in honor of the Vanderbilt medical staff who are on the front lines, along with doctors and nurses around the world, of the COVID-19 crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

"'Southern Comfort Zone'. Today on National Doctors Day, I am sharing my Gratitune 'Southern Comfort Zone' with the staff at @vanderbilthealth to show my gratitude and support for the hard work they are doing to keep our community safe," he captioned the video. "Join me by visiting www.gratitunes.com and submitting your own #Gratitune to the playlist to be enjoyed by the doctors, nurses, and medical staff on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19. You can also send a message of encouragement by using the hashtags #VUMCHeroes and #Gratitunes in your social posts! Let's use the power of music to spread joy and send thanks to these incredible men and women."

"Gratitunes" is a consumer-generated music platform to honor the Nashville medical staff through music in hopes of lessening stress and anxiety through this trying time. Fans can visit www.Gratitunes.com to add music to a playlist that VUMC staff members will have access to.

Other stars and songwriters like Jewel, Lauren Alaina, Lindsay Ell, Walker Hayes, Lynch, Grant and Evans will all follow Paisley's lead by posting to their social media platforms over the next 30 days to help raise awareness as well.

"We treasure the support we receive from our music industry colleagues and all of Nashville's outstanding artists," Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of VUMC and Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said. "They are incredibly generous with their time and resources, supporting our mission to provide world-class care to all those we serve. This amazing support through Gratitunes is so terrific ... and lifts our spirits."

President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he's extending the social distancing guidelines through April 30. Initially, he suggested the U.S. might open back up by Easter, but feels that there needs to be more time added to the plan in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.