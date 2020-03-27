Maren Morris Reveals Harrowing '30 Hours' of Labor, Emergency C-Section to Give Birth to Baby Hayes

After 30 hours of labor, Maren Morris has given birth to her son, Hayes. After just revealing that "the charm of pregnancy" had worn off on March 12, E! Online noticed that the country music singer posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram on Friday, where she detailed her strenuous labor, along with the joy of motherhood.

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," Morris wrote, kicking off the lengthy caption. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office [Ryan Hurd] and I have binged while in here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses [and] healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes and me during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she continued. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly four days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."

Morris' comments regarding health care professionals and coronavirus echoes remarks she made earlier in March, when she condemned a number of bars in Nashville for staying open, in spite of growing concerns.

"While the rest of us are trying to be responsible in our homes and get this s— over with, THIS?!" the Nashville resident tweeted on March 15. "Broadway, you aren't a hero for staying open." On March 23, Mayor John Cooper issued a Safer at Home order for the city to help slow the spread.

The CDC currently reports that there are 85,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 1,246 deaths. They also offer some helpful tips on how to remain safe prepared during the global pandemic.