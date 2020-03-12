Maren Morris Reveals Due Date: 'The Charm of Pregnancy Has Worn Off'

With only a couple weeks until her due date, we understand why Maren Morris is tired of being pregnant. The singer recently revealed, while in Houston to perform at the Houston Rodeo, that her due date is March 30, and she and husband, Ryan Hurd, are more than ready to meet their son.

"The charm of pregnancy has now worn off," Morris admitted to CBS This Morning. "My husband and I both just want to meet our kid. But I can't wait to look back at all this footage from tonight in years to come and show him, my son, 'This is what I did, like a week before you were here. You were my duet partner through the whole thing.'"

Morris will only have a couple of months at home to get used to being a mom before she hits the road. The Texas native will kick off her RSVP: The Tour, on June 5, with Hurd serving as one of her opening acts. While the idea of touring with a newborn may seem challenging to some, both Morris and Hurd have already spoken out about their decision to travel with their child.

"No, I've just seen so many amazing artists do it, and make it look, not only normal for the child, but fun" Morris reflected.

Morris certainly has had an unforgettable few years. She recently became the first female artist in eight years, since Carrie Underwood, to have a song stay at the top of the charts for two weeks, with "The Bones." For Morris, it gives her at least a small glimmer of hope that other female artists like herself will start having the same success as their male counterparts.

"I could be optimistic here, cautiously," Morris maintained, "but I think that it's turning for the better."

Morris got her performance in at the Houston Rodeo just in time. The event has since been canceled, due to coronavirus concerns.

Morris is nominated for five ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year, for GIRL. She is also nominated as part of the group, The Highwomen, who scored a nod in the Group of the Year category.

Morris will likely not attend the ACM Awards, but will watch from the comfort of her own home. The show will air on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Aaron J. Thornton