Maren Morris Condemns Nashville Bar for Staying Open, and Country Fans Are Weighing In

Maren Morris had plenty to say about the fact that Nashville bars remained open over the weekend amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While many Americans are currently trying to practice social distancing and other health measures in order to help stop the spread of the virus, Morris reposted a video that showcased that bars were packed with people in Nashville on Saturday night. In response to the video, Morris had a strongly worded message for those not taking this crisis seriously, and, in turn, many people have responded to her bold tweet. Morris' message came in response to a video that showcased a packed bar in Downtown Nashville, with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Fellow Twitter users were shocked by the clip, as it came amidst growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus in the country and the world. (Hours after the clip emerged, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that bars in Nashville would be closed and seating in restaurants would be limited). "While the rest of us are trying to be responsible in our homes and get this s— over with, THIS?!" Morris, who lives in Nashville, tweeted alongside the clip. "Broadway, you aren't a hero for staying open." Morris' message appears to have since been deleted, but fans can't help but react to her passionate statement.

The Responsible Thing As one Facebook user pointed out, the responsible thing to do in this crisis is to try and implement social distancing in order to help combat the spread of the virus to yourself or others. "People it's called being responsible!" they wrote. "I agree with Maren on this! Drink at home or at hotel!"

The Right Call Yet another user was on the same page as Morris, as they commented on Facebook to write, "You go girl set there minds straight."

It Could Get Really Bad One user noted that those, like Morris, are urging people to stay at home as much as possible so that the country doesn't have to go into full lockdown as Italy has already done. "Not a bad idea, have you've seen what's happening in Italy and Spain," they commented. "Do you want Nashville to look like that?"

Happening Across The Country One fan commented to say that many organizations in Washington state have shut down in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus. As they noted, these are done to keep workers and patrons safe. "Here in Washington state schools are all closed for rest of school year restaurants closed zoo's closed all sporting events cancelled indefinitely and stores," they wrote. "and yes lots of bars because when people drink they dont take the precautions to keep WORKERS AND PUBLIC SAFE that's right some of these places closing to keep the WORKERS SAFE AND HEALTHY."

Some Don't Agree Some commented on Facebook to say that they do not agree with Morris' notion that bars should close down. One user even wrote, "Good Lord should we just end our lives?" It should be noted that the CDC (the Centers for Disease Control) has recommended that people follow proper safety and health measures amidst this pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

Stay Smart About The Situation Another user commented to write that bars "are a sharing and caring place" and that they should "Close those door's!"