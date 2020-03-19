Coronavirus: Donald Trump Addresses US in New Video, Thanks 'Truckers, Doctors and Nurses'

Donald Trump took to social media on Wednesday to share a message with the American public, thanking those making a difference in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. As of Thursday and per live updates from the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has confirmed 9,415 cases across the country with 150 deaths. In his message posted to Twitter that has garnered more than 3.7 million views, the former reality TV star began by thanking all Americans for holding it together at this difficult time.

"I want to thank all Americans for pulling together, for coming together, for doing what they have to do — it's been incredible, it's been inspirational," Trump said in his one-minute speech. "All over the world they're watching, but all over the world they also have problems. It's in over 120 countries... it's called the invisible enemy and that's what it is, it's an invisible enemy. But we're doing tremendous work, the truckers, the doctors, the nurses, everybody, they just doing tremendously."

He added that though Americans have heard it a "thousand times," it is important to maintain clean hygiene, wash your hands but keep practicing "social distancing" and self-isolation as a means to minimize the virus' transmission. "Keep away, it's going to have no place to go."

STRONG & UNITED, WE WILL PREVAIL! pic.twitter.com/T6UCyaPRIy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Trump went on to express his gratitude as president, reiterating the "incredible job" everyone has been doing. "There's spirit in our country like never before," he said. "We've pulled together as a unit, we've pulled together as a country. We will prevail together. We love the USA!"

The video comes fresh off the heels of Trump announcing his 15-day plan to slow the spread after declaring a national emergency last week in an attempt to free up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the growing concerns of COVID-19 transmission within the United States. The 73-year-old and and his White House administrative team unveiled a set of rules, which included: avoiding crowds or social gatherings with more than 10 people; washing your hands frequently; avoiding non-essential travel or social visits; work from home if you can; disinfect surfaces in your home; and, most importantly, self-isolate if you feel sick.

While simple to follow, the recommendations should have a "resounding impact on public health," according to the White House press release.

"While the President leads a nationwide response, bringing together government resources and private-sector ingenuity, every American can help slow the virus' spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe," the statement reads.

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images